Gulden (NLG) Market Capitalization Tops $6.98 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Gulden has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $6.98 million and $93,293.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00391156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 534,143,922 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.