Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Short Interest Update

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,922,000 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the December 31st total of 33,319,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,931,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GPORQ traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.09. 1,417,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 410.97% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

