Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) Shares Down 3.6%

Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.65 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.65 ($0.82). 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of £29.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49.

Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) Company Profile (LON:GUS)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

