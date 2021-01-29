GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 54,870 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 7.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

