GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,212 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 52,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.