GWM Advisors LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,942 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $130.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.40 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

