GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 262.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,912 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

