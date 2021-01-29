GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.00 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.21. The firm has a market cap of $754.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

