GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 283.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in salesforce.com by 42.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in salesforce.com by 71.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com stock opened at $226.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.