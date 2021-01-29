GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Shopify by 9.9% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock opened at $1,120.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,041.52. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.74, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

