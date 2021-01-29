GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

