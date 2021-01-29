GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $208.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

