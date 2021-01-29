GWM Advisors LLC Sells 337,373 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 337,373 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.34 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.