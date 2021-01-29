GWM Advisors LLC Sells 45,906 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 45,906 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 745,933 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 241,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

