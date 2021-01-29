GXChain Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $24.40 million and $13.31 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,948,188 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

