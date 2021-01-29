H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 96.8% in January

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the December 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCYT traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 75,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,643. H-CYTE has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

H-CYTE, Inc, a medical biosciences company, develops and implements various treatment options in regenerative medicine to treat chronic lung diseases. It engages in the development of L-CYTE-01 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

