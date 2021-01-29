HackenAI (HAI) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00125481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00262299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00065511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.00311427 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

