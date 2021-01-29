Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Down 42.6% This Week

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $6.72 million and $356,721.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00128982 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00269645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00066467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00035196 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,480,590 tokens. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

