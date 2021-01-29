Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $221.63

Shares of Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $221.63 and traded as high as $279.50. Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) shares last traded at $275.50, with a volume of 279,820 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 221.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £543.59 million and a PE ratio of 13.78.

Get Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Tom Singer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £53,800 ($70,290.04). Also, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.