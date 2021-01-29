Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) Short Interest Update

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the December 31st total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,745,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Halo Labs stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Halo Labs has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.21.

Halo Labs Inc operates as a cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution company that grows, extracts, and processes cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates. The company also offers edible products in California and Oregon. It serves licensed retailers and wholesalers. Halo Labs Inc has a strategic partnership with High Tide Inc; and with OG DNA Genetics Inc to develop genetics in Oregon.

