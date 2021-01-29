Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) Short Interest Update

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the December 31st total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,745,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Halo Labs stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Halo Labs has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.21.
About Halo Labs
