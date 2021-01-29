Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Sells $170,518.77 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HWC opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 190,483 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.