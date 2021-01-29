Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Sells $170,518.77 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
HWC opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on HWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
