Handshake Market Capitalization Achieves $44.09 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $44.09 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,820.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.24 or 0.03778423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00381374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $420.64 or 0.01142402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 173.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.57 or 0.00476822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.27 or 0.00391821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.00238423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 351,605,254 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.