Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HVRRY has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of HVRRY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

