HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

HONE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,749. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $638.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

