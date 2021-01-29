HARD Protocol Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $36.71 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00047414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00063999 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00250569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00062302 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,795.40 or 0.83301646 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

