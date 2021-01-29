Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 110.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

NYSE DIS opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

