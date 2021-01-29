Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 15,545 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $8,116,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 842,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,595,000 after purchasing an additional 93,493 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

