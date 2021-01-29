Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.10

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

