Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to “Neutral”

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 832.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 338,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

