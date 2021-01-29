Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.68 and last traded at $33.68. Approximately 31,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 673% from the average daily volume of 4,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.