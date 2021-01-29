Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $162.32 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $162.32 or 0.00459708 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $74.07 million and $6.80 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 471,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,327 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

