HashCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $265,735.42 and $89,984.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.00877416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.89 or 0.04242089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017856 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.