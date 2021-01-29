Haven Protocol Price Hits $3.09 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.09 or 0.00008751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $44.57 million and approximately $424,931.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,308.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.15 or 0.03835211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00382882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.54 or 0.01162728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 140.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.00487656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00399868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00242293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00021600 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,426,087 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.