Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 890,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,043,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

HA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 raised their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $900.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hawaiian by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

