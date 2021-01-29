Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%.

HWKN stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 84,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,160. The stock has a market cap of $586.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hawkins has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $59.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWKN shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

