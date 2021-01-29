Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Hays alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HAYPY. UBS Group raised Hays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAYPY remained flat at $$18.42 during midday trading on Friday. Hays has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.