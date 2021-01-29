HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%.

HBT Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The company has a market cap of $409.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

