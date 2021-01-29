Head to Head Analysis: Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Entravision Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Entravision Communications pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Entravision Communications has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Entravision Communications and ViacomCBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entravision Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Entravision Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Entravision Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entravision Communications and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entravision Communications -6.94% 9.04% 3.83% ViacomCBS 5.22% 18.58% 5.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entravision Communications and ViacomCBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entravision Communications $273.58 million 0.98 -$19.71 million $0.15 21.33 ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 1.08 $3.31 billion N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Entravision Communications.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Entravision Communications on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. It also provides a suite of digital advertising solutions, including the Smadex platform, which allows advertisers to reach and engage with their target audiences by providing access to premium digital inventory at scale across a range of Internet-connected devices. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 56 primary television stations; and owned and operated 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations, as well as Entravision Solutions, a national sales representation division that sells advertisements and syndicates radio programming. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

