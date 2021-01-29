Head to Head Comparison: Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) vs. Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nippon Paint and Petrofac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 1 0 0 2.00 Petrofac 2 8 1 0 1.91

Risk and Volatility

Nippon Paint has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrofac has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Paint and Petrofac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 4.71% 5.36% 2.46% Petrofac N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nippon Paint and Petrofac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $6.35 billion 5.13 $337.80 million $1.05 96.67 Petrofac $5.53 billion 0.10 $73.00 million $0.41 1.89

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than Petrofac. Petrofac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Paint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nippon Paint beats Petrofac on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising hydrophilic surface treatment and eco-friendly surface treatment agents; and fine products that include functional interlayer coatings, as well as coatings for display films. It has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services. The Engineering & Production Services segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering and full project delivery, as well as a range of operations, maintenance, and engineering services for onshore and offshore projects. The Integrated Energy Services segment provides an integrated service for clients under flexible commercial models that are aligned with their requirements in projects, including upstream developments and related energy infrastructure projects. Petrofac Limited was founded in 1981 and is based in St Helier, Jersey.

