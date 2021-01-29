Head-To-Head Comparison: YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) & H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get H&R Block alerts:

This table compares H&R Block and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 6.38% -379.12% 9.22% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

This table compares H&R Block and YogaWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $2.64 billion 1.24 -$7.53 million $0.84 21.30 YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.01 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for H&R Block and YogaWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 0 4 3 0 2.43 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

H&R Block currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. Given H&R Block’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe H&R Block is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of H&R Block shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of YogaWorks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of H&R Block shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

H&R Block has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YogaWorks has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H&R Block beats YogaWorks on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.