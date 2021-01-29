Head-To-Head Contrast: Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) vs. Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease 13.66% 11.79% 3.78%

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Global Ship Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A N/A ($1.11) -4.56 Global Ship Lease $261.10 million 0.81 $39.84 million $1.51 7.85

Global Ship Lease has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Ship Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grindrod Shipping and Global Ship Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 128.26%. Global Ship Lease has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.78%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Global Ship Lease.

Risk and Volatility

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Grindrod Shipping on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 45 containerships with an aggregate capacity of 248,968 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

