Head-To-Head Review: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) & Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Canaan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 17.53 $29.52 million $0.40 220.75 Canaan $204.35 million 3.50 N/A N/A N/A

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 13.98% 12.41% 6.49% Canaan N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Daqo New Energy and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus price target of $58.60, suggesting a potential downside of 33.64%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Canaan.

Risk and Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Canaan on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.