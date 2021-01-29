Head-To-Head Survey: Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) & CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton and CD International Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 6 7 0 2.54 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus target price of $85.08, indicating a potential downside of 0.10%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 6.62% 54.01% 10.09% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and CD International Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $7.46 billion 1.57 $482.60 million $3.18 26.78 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats CD International Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science that include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

CD International Enterprises Company Profile

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

