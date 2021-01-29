Head-To-Head Survey: Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Heron Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1 15 8 0 2.29 Heron Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $58.74, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.57%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Heron Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals $252.00 million 4.82 -$344.68 million ($10.89) -3.38 Heron Therapeutics $145.97 million 11.43 -$204.75 million ($2.50) -7.34

Heron Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Heron Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercept Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Heron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals -106.64% -1,973.10% -48.51% Heron Therapeutics -216.18% -65.06% -49.14%

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. The company is also developing Ocaliva for various indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and several other product candidates in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. It has a license agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. for the research, development, and commercialization of OCA as a therapeutic for the treatment of PBC and NASH in Japan and China; and Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc to develop and commercialize bezafibrate in the United States. The company markets its products through an internal commercial organization, a contract sales organization, and third-party distributors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens; and CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. The company is also developing HTX-011, an investigational, dual-acting, and fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine with a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam that is in Phase III clinical trial for pain management; and HTX-034, a product candidate for postoperative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.