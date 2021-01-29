Head-To-Head Survey: Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) & Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors -64.37% -15.09% -8.96% Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 2 4 3 0 2.11 Bally’s 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus target price of $10.30, indicating a potential downside of 6.02%. Bally’s has a consensus target price of $60.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Risk and Volatility

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Bally’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.12 billion 2.12 $135.73 million $1.12 9.79 Bally’s $523.58 million 3.13 $55.13 million $1.81 29.68

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Sunstone Hotel Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bally’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bally’s beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

