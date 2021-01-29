Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of BTSDF opened at $3.96 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

