Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America accounts for 7.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.02 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

