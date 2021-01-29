Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0869 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $603.09 million and $91.86 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00180540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009693 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002986 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 117.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,942,666,046 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

