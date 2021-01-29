Hedget Price Up 18.2% This Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Hedget has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $529,970.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can now be purchased for $3.64 or 0.00010834 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00267246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00312437 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

