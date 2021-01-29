HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $534.22 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $534.22 million and approximately $234,085.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00004444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005957 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

